Vanese McNeill on Materialism, Magic & Consciousness

My dear friend and one of my favorite people, Vanese McNeill, producer of the Magical Egypt series, is back to share her research and insights into consciousness, the unlimited power of the imagination, telepathy, the shifting of reality, plasma and so much more. Vanese has a quick and curious mind that is always seeking out the deeper layers of knowledge, and I could listen to her for hours. In the first half she weaves together the interconnected themes of materialism, magic and consciousness, then delves into the work of Itzhak Bentov, the development of psychic abilities, the significance of the imaginal realm, and how to navigate a “post-truth” world.

Hour two is a fascinating dive into plasma and the work of Robert Temple, author of A New Science of Heaven. She discusses the control of creativity through education, the ubiquitous use of propaganda, the challenge of breaking free from the materialist paradigm, the importance of intuition and healing practices, chaos as a catalyst for creativity, and more. This woman is a powerhouse of knowledge, ideas and inspiration and I know you are going to appreciate this dynamic episode!

Website:

https://www.magicalegypt.com/

Magical Egypt’s Women of Wisdom Event:

https://www.magicalegyptstore.com/me2025 (Use code SHONAGH for 30% off tickets except pay-as-you-want)

