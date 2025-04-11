Pandemic As Inverted Ritual / Ep. 58 First Hour FREE

I have been waiting for Steve Crimi to finish this book and it is a masterpiece. With his scholarly understanding of Greek mythology, Steve recognized the events beginning in 2020 as an inverted ritual sacrifice. Without that depth of familiarity with classical Greek myth, one has no reference point of comparison and sadly, the majority of us are bereft of that education, myself included. Bearing that in mind, Steve takes the time in the first third of the book to educate the reader in the elements of classical Greek ritual sacrifice as sacred offering to the Divine, and he includes the most exquisitely beautiful artwork throughout the book that serves to not only illustrate the myths and the ritual components, but also to elevate the reader and more starkly contrast that uplifting beauty with the garish imagery used in modern media.

In the second part of the book Steve explicates the dark timeline we all lived through, beginning with Event 201, which served as the ritual invocation, and leads us through that time in the most astutely eye-opening way so that once you see it, you can’t unsee. No stone is left unturned as Steve reveals the deeper layers of the washing of the hands, the 6’ distance apart, the masks, the George Floyd debacle and its dark ritual elements, and of course, the shots. His research is absolutely breathtaking - the bibliography contains over 500 citations – and he manages this very intense material with candor and a rapier wit.

The last third of the book is titled, The Light of Initiation, and it explores the pre-Socratic philosophers and their ability to access the divine light of inner knowing through the goddess herself, and the eventual loss of such access through the preference for the intellect, which is sterile in comparison.

Ultimately, this is a mystery school manual that showers the reader/student/initiate with profoundly thought-provoking material that spans the elements of both sacred ritual and inverted dark ritual - insight into gods and goddesses such as Hermes, Hékaté, Aphrodite, and others, geometry, sacred geography, number, vortexes, music, the divinity of water, the significance of cows and oxen in ritual, Lucifer, Ahriman, spell-casting, mind control, sacrifice of the innocent, pharmakon, rational thought as a corruption of the initiate’s ability to access the ineffable, and so SO much more. Like life itself, this book is composed of the beautiful and the terrible, and those who wish to know the deeper mysteries must face and recognize the darkness in order to distinguish Truth/Light/Logos from Lies/Deceit/Mockery. I cannot recommend this book enough, but it is only for those who are ready to face some very difficult material and as well, receive a depth of spiritual understanding that goes well beyond the superficial nonsense that is so rife today.

I give Steve the floor in this interview and I hope you enjoy it, but at the end of the day, the book is always better, and there is no way to fully serve up its profound wisdom even in a 2.5-hour interview.

Hermes Runs the Game is available at:

https://logosophiabooks.com/book/hermes-runs-the-game-inverted-myth-sacrifice-and-initiation-in-forming-the-events-of-2020-2024/

