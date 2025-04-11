I have been waiting for Steve Crimi to finish this book and it is a masterpiece. With his scholarly understanding of Greek mythology, Steve recognized the events beginning in 2020 as an inverted ritual sacrifice. Without that depth of familiarity with classical Greek myth, one has no reference point of comparison and sadly, the majority of us are bereft…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Pandemic As Inverted Ritual / Ep. 58 . PAID
Apr 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes