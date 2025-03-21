Playback speed
Vanese McNeill on Materialism, Magic & Consciousness

Episode 57 FULL (PAID)
Shonagh Home
Mar 21, 2025
My dear friend and one of my favorite people, Vanese McNeill, producer of the Magical Egypt series, is back to share her research and insights into consciousness, the unlimited power of the imagination, telepathy, the shifting of reality, plasma and so much more. Vanese has a quick and curious mind that is always seeking out the deeper layers of knowled…

Appears in episode
Shonagh Home
