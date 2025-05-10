Tom Garcia is one of those rare people you meet and realize instantly that the man has tremendous integrity. He has walked the healing path for decades and a number of years ago Tom found himself sitting alone by a fire in the woods, which initiated an eleven-year apprenticeship to that ancient teacher. Psilocybin mushrooms soon followed to where Tom wa…
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Paid episode
The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Dr. Tom Garcia: Fire Keeper & Mushroom Elder
Episode 60 PAID / FULL
May 10, 2025
∙ Paid
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes