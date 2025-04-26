Vanese McNeill on The Invisible Arts & the Fourth Power (and much more!)

My wise friend, Vanese McNeill, of Magical Egypt, is here again for more inspiring conversation. My impetus to have her back was a recent article she wrote on the subtle but highly effective social conditioning that prevents us from discovering and activating our inborn faculties of telepathy, psychic ability, healing touch, and more. Our materialist culture keeps all of that at bay by marginalizing, mocking and sometimes even destroying careers of those who explore and/or practice, and dare to bring the invisible into medicine, science, education, etc. Vanese calls these faculties “The Invisible Arts,” and they are diminished not only by regular folks but also by artificial intelligence, and Vanese shares an eye-opening story of her own experience with the Google control engine when attempting to bring forth a particular technique with regard to consciousness. I open the first half of this episode by reading part of her stirring Substack article and Vanese takes the wheel from there. I never tire of listening to her research and her personal experience. She is a genuine force of inspiring wisdom and knowledge.

Hour two riffs off another excellent article Vanese wrote for her Magick Works column on Substack, where she shares her experience with an inner voice of crippling criticism that tore her to shreds while on a mushroom journey. It wasn’t until she listened in on a lecture by author, Joanna Kujawa, who spoke of levels of initiation, that Vanese was able to realize the power of that experience. There is just so much here to savor and I am always inspired and enlivened by what she brings to the table. I think you will enjoy this conversation!

Website:

https://www.magicalegypt.com/

Substack:

Magical Egypt:

https://substack.com/home/post/p-161649282?source=queue

Magick Works:

