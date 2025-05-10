Dr. Tom Garcia: Fire Keeper & Mushroom Elder

Tom Garcia is one of those rare people you meet and realize instantly that the man has tremendous integrity. He has walked the healing path for decades and a number of years ago Tom found himself sitting alone by a fire in the woods, which initiated an eleven-year apprenticeship to that ancient teacher. Psilocybin mushrooms soon followed to where Tom was being taught and trained to become the beautiful medicine man he is today.

In this wonderful conversation Tom discusses his training, his work with people who seek out his wisdom at the fire’s edge, the power of nature as teacher, preparing the soil within others, the importance of silence, and much more. He also discusses the crippling effects of shame and how to move beyond it. His insights touch me deeply and I know you will receive much benefit in soaking up his wealth of wisdom.

Tom offers a very special mushroom experience under the stars by the fire. You can learn more about him on his website:

https://drtomgarcia.com/

