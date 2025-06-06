Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

The Fatalistic Influences of the Fixed Stars

A Conversation with Astrologist, Fiona Aedgar
Shonagh Home's avatar
Shonagh Home
Jun 06, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

I’ve been following Irish astrologist, Fiona Aedgar, for about three years now and finally got myself a reading. The focus was the influence of the Fixed Stars in my chart, which I had never explored before. In older astrology texts the impact of the Fixed Stars figured prominently though they are ignored today in our more watered-down modern astrology.…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Shonagh Home
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture