“You Are A Mushroom Having a Human Experience!” ~ Darren Le Baron • Episode 47 • First Hour FREE •

I discovered Darren Le Baron through Cathy Coyle’s earlier podcast, Meet Me in the Mushroom, and I liked him right away. In a later interview I heard Darren speak candidly to spirit connection via psychedelic mushrooms and I immediately contacted him to be on my podcast. This engaging man is a born teacher with a love and appreciation for soil, composting, permaculture, and all things mushroom. In the first hour Darren shares how he found his way to the deeper exploration of his cultural roots, his teacher, Kilindi Iyi, and exploration of the vast mysterium of consciousness via the mushroom. He discusses his education in horticulture, permaculture, and mycelium as well as the living technology of psychedelic plants and fungi for communication with the unseen realms.

In the second hour, the conversation goes from the alien nature of the mushroom and its role in the creation of life on earth, to the commercialization of the mushroom and institutional approaches vs. indigenous approaches to healing. Toward the end Darren shares a moment of pure gold where his teacher, Kilindi, earns himself a standing ovation exposing the psychedelic “rockstar” opportunists for their empty hubris.

Darren is refreshingly authentic and we are very fortunate to have his knowledge and insight available at this time.

Website:

www.darrenlebaron.com

Online Workshops:

https://www.darrenlebaron.com/webinar-workshops

