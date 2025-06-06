The Fatalistic Influences of the Fixed Stars

I’ve been following Irish astrologist, Fiona Aedgar, for about three years now and finally got myself a reading. The focus was the influence of the Fixed Stars in my chart, which I had never explored before. In older astrology texts the impact of the Fixed Stars figured prominently though they are ignored today in our more watered-down modern astrology. I have had some very good readings with very good astrologers over the years but Fiona’s insights on the Fixed Stars in my chart had me fighting back the tears at times. Each star was telling a story of different experiences over the course of my life, which illustrates how fated life is through the powerful influences of these cosmic forces. Our not-so-distant ancestors had a far greater understanding of these shimmering luminaries and how they shape one’s fate. This was one of the most helpful readings I have ever had so of course I wanted to interview this highly learned woman who has been a voracious student of astrology for the greater part of her life.

In the first hour Fiona discusses the Fixed Stars, their history, their fated qualities and how to work with them. She speaks to Saturn and its transits, Chiron, and much more. She touched on the Aquarian Age and its beginnings, and spoke to her deep bond with the god, Odin. In hour two, Fiona touches on Ancestral Astrology and she is currently writing a book on this fascinating aspect of the science. We discuss earth as a realm, fertility astrology, the damage the New Age has done to the integrity of traditional astrology, the state of this current age and the inevitable changes that are coming, and more. I have great appreciation for Fiona’s no-nonsense approach and her depth of knowledge and wisdom, much of which she has gleaned from the old astrological texts she has studied over the years. There are certain teachers you find where you realize you just struck gold and Fiona is one of them. I think you will quite enjoy listening to this conversation.

Fiona’s website:

https://fionaaedgar.com/

Substack:

