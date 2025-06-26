Matt Presti on the Genius of Walter Russell

Until a few short months ago, I had no idea who Walter Russell was nor had I heard of Matt Presti. After meeting a very special couple at the farmer’s market they introduced me to Russell’s work and shared about their friendship with Matt, who is the former president of the University of Science and Philosophy, formerly the Walter Russell Foundation. The university is within an hour from me and I soon made my way there and was blown away by the extraordinary sculptures and paintings by Walter Russell. Russell was a visionary polymath. He was a philosopher, impressionistic painter, sculptor, poet, author, scientist, musician and mystic. His scientific insights, spiritual understanding and artistic prowess are not to be underestimated yet there is no mention of him in our standardized education system, nor is he a household name.

Of course, I turned to Matt Presti, who himself is an inspiring individual who took on the herculean task of moving Russell’s 40 tons of art and sculpture from its original home on Afton Mountain to the historic town of Waynesboro, Virginia. Matt has studied Russell’s books and writings in great depth and he has an abundance of knowledge on Russell’s teachings. In this episode Matt discusses Walter’s history, his illuminations, his understanding of God as consciousness, his scientific insights, the power of stillness and the still small voice, prayer as communion between self and the Creator, meditation, and much more. In the second hour Matt speaks to his latest Substack article focused on the reckoning mankind will be facing. He shares openly about his near-death experience and how it affected him, and our conversation winds into working the land, the false god of A.I., the peril of lying to yourself, and more. There are so many inspiring gems here, you are in for a treat!

