Winning the Frequency War with Mitch, the Orgone Donor

This is the most important episode I’ve put forth and the information will be a huge help for those who are concerned about this issue. We are bathed in a toxic stew of electromagnetic frequencies issuing from cellphones, computers, wifi routers, cellphone towers, and more. Above us, the skies are crisscrossed with white lines that soon produce a milky haze over an otherwise clear blue sky. This is known as geoengineering. Today’s episode explores a way to counter these disruptive frequencies effectively and it has the power to literally bring harmony back to nature and your living space.

Mitch, “the Orgone Donor,” has been addressing these ubiquitous impositions with the use of orgonite devices, the inception of which is inspired by the work of scientist and psychoanalyst, Dr. Wilhelm Reich. Mitch is a wealth of information and he walks his talk, having dedicated his life and his savings to help the earth regain her equilibrium through the strategic placement of orgonite devices. In the first hour he discusses Reich’s work and his ability to bring rain to parched areas, cure cancer and more, by harnessing and directing “orgone,” which is life force energy/chi/prana. From there he discusses the vast EMF bubble caused by our everyday technology, what it’s actually doing, the deeper nature of our realm, and what has actual efficacy to effectively disrupt the artificial web that binds us. He is sharp, no nonsense, engaging and witty - a refreshing departure from much of the blather out there.

Mitch gives me great hope and he’s offering solutions from a place of dedicated research and application. After listening to a number of interviews, I got myself some of his black orgone pucks and placed one next to my bed. I have been sleeping like a stone every night since, and was surprised to discover that my dreams are back in lucid detail, which I later discovered is something that happens when you keep orgonite by your bed. I’ve made other implementations and have begun “gifting” orgonite to nearby areas beset by towers. There is so much potential in what Mitch is sharing and I urge you to listen to the full episode and avail yourself of the information he shares on his website here:

https://www.theorgonedonor.com/

