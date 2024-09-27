The Silver Branch and the Otherworld • Episode 42 • First Hour FREE •

Seán Pádraig O’Donoghue joins me once again to discuss his new book, The Silver Branch and the Otherworld, which is a kind of user’s manual for real and profound connection to the spirits and cycles of nature, the ancestors, the trees and plants and the Otherworld inhabitants. That such a book would come forward at this time when the world is falling apart at the seams is notable. One might ask how such a book would have any relevance to us today. Thus, this episode where Seán speaks to how we, as people, possess the innate ability to communicate and perceive the ever-present subtle messages from the natural world, seen and unseen.

The first hour explores the body/mind system of the ancient Gaels – the Three Cauldrons – their function, and how to engage and support them. I asked Seán if an ally like psilocybin mushrooms would assist one to more fully embrace these body centers, and that initiated a fascinating weave of how to approach the mushroom, the dangers of psychiatric/medical establishment control of psychedelic experiences and much more.

The second hour explores the cross-quarter festivals on the Gaelic wheel of the year, trees as elders and memory keepers, a very interesting viewpoint on A.I. technologies, and more. Seán is steeped in the language, myth and culture of his Irish heritage, and his depth of knowledge is a great gift to those of us who are eager to be touched by that beauty.

