Speaking to the Otherworld • Episode 46 • First Hour FREE •

I’m continuing on a theme here, as I have long found the subject of Otherworld communication and the practice of divination to be wondrously fascinating. In the first hour I begin with some clear definitions of what exactly is divination, then on to its many varied practices. How is it that the unseen world can converse with the material world? To answer that, I explore daimons, pneuma and dreams, and the role of the wandering seers of ancient Greece. For the practice of incubation in darkness I look to the seer poets of Old Ireland, which leads to a compelling piece on the phenomena of phosphenes. Phosphenes appear during extended time in darkness where geometric shapes, patterns and images appear before the eyes with no light present. Well, this awakens subtle energies and much more. The hour completes with an exploration of the 3 Illuminations, which were effective means of training to produce high adept seer poets with very impressive psychic abilities. The second hour explores intuition and its cultivation, and discusses effective methods of divination.



We would be well served to cultivate our innate powers of intuition and to occasionally knock on the door of the Otherworld for much needed guidance and inspiration, especially now in these troubled times. We can think of divination as a gesture of extended hand toward the realm of the divine - an earnest desire to know, to understand, and to be answered.

Sláinte!

www.shonaghhome.com

