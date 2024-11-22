Seeking Faerie with Diomira Rose • First Hour FREE •

This realm is a far greater mystery than we know and being that it is a world of the seen, it is inherently connected to the world of the unseen. Cultures through time understood this and there have always been those who were able to penetrate the veil to touch that hidden place. Diomira Rose is one of those people. Naturally psychic, she developed her abilities further and acted upon a restless and burning desire to locate the elusive faery folk who were calling her to the British Isles. Diomira is refreshingly grounded, lucid and no-nonsense, and in this interview she gives the best definition of “faery” I have ever had the pleasure of hearing.

She begins with her journeys overseas as a young seeker with limited funds, determined to make connection with a group of etheric beings that modern culture insists are purely make-believe. She offers her observations on where we’re at today at this pivotal time and speaks to the seemingly trite importance of kindness, something that has been in short supply these past few years. In the second hour Diomira speaks candidly on finding a good teacher for this exploration - and when to run in the opposite direction. She outlines “a way in” for people who wish to desire their own quiet practice in connecting with these beings and imparts a closing message from the faery world. Far from being yet another new age talking head, Diomira speaks from an earned place of dedication, cultivated relationship, and humility. Her book, Initiation, is well worth reading, and her offerings are sound and effective. You can learn more about her here:

Website:

https://diomirarose.com/

Her Books:

https://diomirarose.com/books/

Substack: