Playing Cards or Map of Life? • Episode 44 • First Hour FREE •

I have been working with tarot and other cards for the past twenty years and have always appreciated the insight received. For the past ten years I’ve utilized cards with my retreat clients and online counseling clients when appropriate, as a way to cull from the deep psyche to reveal elements that can be addressed and explored, and to draw forth counsel and direction. It has been only in the last few years that I discovered a system that uses regular playing cards combined with one’s date of birth to provide the most astonishingly accurate information on the personality and life path – or quite literally – the cards we’ve been dealt for this incarnation. In addition, with this system one can see the themes along with certain people that will be coming over the course of the year, from birthday to birthday. That in itself can be extremely helpful for that important head’s up of what’s to come. You can find your birth card on the image above.

My first experience with this card system was with someone who accurately predicted these last 2 ½ years of my life. In all the years I’ve worked with astrologists I have never received that level of accuracy and detail. Needless to say, this subject has utterly captivated me and I have made an earnest study of what is actually an ancient mathematical system with a specific structure and formula that is in alignment with the laws of earth and sky. Everything in a regular deck of playing cards is mathematically connected to our calendar. Who would ever suspect that?

In the first hour of this episode, I explore the history of playing cards, touching on cartomancy, then delving into the rich symbolism of the cards in this ancient system, and there is a lot of symbolism to be gleaned, I assure you. The second hour covers examples of the planetary influences over the influences of the cards themselves in several real-life examples of people I’ve read for. And yes, I am officially opening my doors to offer readings for those interested in exploring the inner workings of their persona and life path, their yearlong forecast or an in-depth look at a relationship. These readings are comprehensive and will provide those interested with information that is hugely helpful and illuminating. This is my new Readings page: https://shonaghhome.com/readings/

I will hope for the privilege of sharing in your mystery. Enjoy this episode!

Sláinte!

VIEW FULL EPISODE