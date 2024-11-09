A Medicine Man for Our Beloved Pets Episode 48 • First Hour FREE •

My appreciation for holistic medicine extends to my precious pets. With so many animals developing the same damn diseases that humans have, it is absolutely heartbreaking to see them suffer not only the disease but often as well, the treatment. I remember speaking with an elder holistic vet who complained that conventional veterinary medicine is every bit as beholden to big pharma as conventional medicine for people. Medications, vaccines and invasive surgeries are the norm today for dogs and cats.

Well, every so often one comes across that special someone with herbal knowledge and an innate sensitivity to the needs of our furry friends. That someone is Robin Hayman, who traveled to Gabon to experience Iboga with a traditional shaman and returned with a knowing to travel to the southwest where within a week his teacher/employer-to-be approached him and his son and invited him to learn and work for him. This elder man’s company is a small, family-owned operation that is dedicated to cultivating the health and well-being of dogs and cats. I can speak personally to the efficacy of not only their offerings but also Robin’s superb advice that he gives FOR FREE to customers seeking help for their sick animals. His integrity, depth of knowledge and desire to help is truly heartwarming and he has assisted countless people, and may even assist you. We need more good souls like this right now.

If you love your pets or know someone who does and might be struggling with sickness in their animal, this episode is for you. Robin shares how he came to this vocation, then speaks on subjects like cancer, diabetes, kidney disease, and more, sharing natural approaches, herbs, powders, general protocols, and also the benefits of ozone, that will assist that animal in a way that conventional approaches do not. He works for Vitality Science where he offers thoughtful, sound advice to callers from all over the country. I hope Robin’s shared knowledge helps more than a few suffering animals as well as their loving humans.

You can contact Robin at: https://vitalityscience.com/

Links for other companies mentioned in the episode:

https://www.lifeextension.com/vitamins-supplements/item00342/pectasol-c-modified-citrus-pectin

https://fiveleafpetbotanicals.com/

https://o3vets.com/

Ozone machines for Veterinarians

https://www.homeopet.com

https://www.buyimyunity.com/

