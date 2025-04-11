Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

March 2025

Vanese McNeill on Materialism, Magic & Consciousness
Episode 57 FULL (PAID)
  
2:19:05
Women's Voices in the Mystical Arts
I can’t think of a better venue for practitioners of the mystical arts to share their knowledge than Magical Egypt under the inspiring leadership of the…
  
Microdosing and More with Erin Atkinson
Episode 56 FULL (PAID)
  
1:54:28
Why I Am Done with Langstroth Hives
Dr.
  
February 2025

The Ancient Art of Perfume-Making
Christi Meshell on “the Highest Form of Plant Medicine” Episode 55 PAID
  
1:57:39
Rogation: The Power of Prayer & Intention in Land Stewardship
A number of years ago while studying Rudolf Steiner’s Biodynamic farming practices, I stumbled upon an ancient religious custom called, “Rogation.” The…
  
The Forgotten Science of Electroculture
For Plants, Trees and Honeybees Episode 54 FULL
  
2:30:11

January 2025

Healing Our Precious Water with the Wisdom of Viktor Schauberger
Think from an octave above!
  
Catching Up with Astrologist, Robert Phoenix
The L.A. Fires and What's Ahead / Ep. 53 FULL
  
2:24:20
LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics
The coincidences continue to pile up, leading many to declare that the massive neglects, mistakes, and failures resulting in devastation from the LA…
Published on Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators  
The Transformative Healing Power of Beans
Episode 52 / FULL / PAID
  
2:31:56
