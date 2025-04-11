Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Pandemic As Inverted Ritual / Ep. 58 . PAID
I have been waiting for Steve Crimi to finish this book and it is a masterpiece.
Apr 11
•
Shonagh Home
5
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Pandemic As Inverted Ritual / Ep. 58 . PAID
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:42:25
March 2025
Vanese McNeill on Materialism, Magic & Consciousness
Episode 57 FULL (PAID)
Mar 21
•
Shonagh Home
6
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Vanese McNeill on Materialism, Magic & Consciousness
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
2:19:05
Women's Voices in the Mystical Arts
I can’t think of a better venue for practitioners of the mystical arts to share their knowledge than Magical Egypt under the inspiring leadership of the…
Mar 16
•
Shonagh Home
4
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Women's Voices in the Mystical Arts
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Microdosing and More with Erin Atkinson
Episode 56 FULL (PAID)
Mar 8
•
Shonagh Home
4
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Microdosing and More with Erin Atkinson
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1:54:28
Why I Am Done with Langstroth Hives
Dr.
Mar 2
•
Shonagh Home
15
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Why I Am Done with Langstroth Hives
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
February 2025
The Ancient Art of Perfume-Making
Christi Meshell on “the Highest Form of Plant Medicine” Episode 55 PAID
Feb 21
•
Shonagh Home
2
Share this post
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
1:57:39
Rogation: The Power of Prayer & Intention in Land Stewardship
A number of years ago while studying Rudolf Steiner’s Biodynamic farming practices, I stumbled upon an ancient religious custom called, “Rogation.” The…
Feb 16
•
Shonagh Home
8
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Rogation: The Power of Prayer & Intention in Land Stewardship
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Forgotten Science of Electroculture
For Plants, Trees and Honeybees Episode 54 FULL
Feb 8
•
Shonagh Home
4
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
The Forgotten Science of Electroculture
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:30:11
January 2025
Healing Our Precious Water with the Wisdom of Viktor Schauberger
Think from an octave above!
Jan 25
•
Shonagh Home
105
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Healing Our Precious Water with the Wisdom of Viktor Schauberger
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Catching Up with Astrologist, Robert Phoenix
The L.A. Fires and What's Ahead / Ep. 53 FULL
Jan 17
•
Shonagh Home
7
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
Catching Up with Astrologist, Robert Phoenix
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2:24:20
LA fires clear the way for SmartLA 2028 and 2028 LA Olympics
The coincidences continue to pile up, leading many to declare that the massive neglects, mistakes, and failures resulting in devastation from the LA…
Published on Breggin Alerts! Exposing Global Predators
•
Jan 11
The Transformative Healing Power of Beans
Episode 52 / FULL / PAID
Jan 4
•
Shonagh Home
3
Share this post
Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings
The Transformative Healing Power of Beans
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
2:31:56
© 2025 Shonagh Home
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts