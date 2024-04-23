Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

This is home to my podcast, The Mushroom's Apprentice, and my writings, both of which focus on a variety of topics like number and divination, mushrooms and spirit realms, staying sane in an insane world, Natural Law and protection of rights, and more.

I am a mother of two amazing daughters. I offer PsychoSpiritual Counseling Sessions, Comprehensive Readings via an ancient numerical system, Books and Courses. Learn more at www.shonaghhome.com
