The Sanctity of the Individual w/ Luke Renda

(Image: The Voyage of the Self by Thomas Cole)

I discovered the work of Luke Renda while researching Matt Presti earlier this year. Matt has a podcast called, TEC, on Rumble and there I found a superb 5-part series with Matt and Luke that focused on Carl Jung and his book, The Undiscovered Self. I’ve watched the whole thing twice, it’s just so good. Naturally, I wanted to meet Luke and have a conversation on the importance of maintaining individuality in a collectivist society. In this episode Luke shares his knowledge and insights on Jung’s work, which is so very relevant today. In the first hour, the conversation weaves through insights on Jung’s book, the individual versus the engineered masses, social media, depression, Jung’s process of individuation, and more. In the second hour Luke shares a few illuminating quotes from Jung’s book and the dialogue explores the fear of being alone, going against the herd, the loss of a proper argument, true community, AI, spiritual contracting, change by self-examination, and more.

I could listen all day long to this learned and thoughtful man and I know you will appreciate his candor and wisdom.

Luke’s Youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/@feelthelink3018

VIEW FULL EPISODE