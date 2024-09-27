The Trivium: A Timeless Gift from the Sages of the Past • Episode 43 • First Hour FREE •

I have been wanting to do an episode on the Trivium for awhile and finally, here it is. The Trivium means, “where 3 roads meet.” It is the foundation of a true classical education that historically included character formation and development. It’s composed of 3 primary subjects, Grammar, Logic/Dialectic, and Rhetoric. The Trivium is a scientific method that serves as the preparation for learning that has been used from antiquity through the centuries to produce thoughtful individuals who can reason and think critically, speak eloquently and persuasively, and hold knowledge from numerous areas of study.

The Trivium and the Quadrivium, known as the 7 Liberal Arts, are not taught in public and most private schools and colleges, leaving the majority of people bereft of this great cultivation of the human mind. It is reserved primarily for the elite private schools that cater to the children of the very wealthy and powerful, similar to ancient Greece, where it was taught only to the free. The good news is that we can avail ourselves of this study to improve our grasp of language, learn the art of logical assessment, and speak persuasively and eloquently.

In the first hour I discuss the basics of grammar and logic and end with a few Logical Fallacies, which are flaws in reasoning. The second hour continues with the Fallacies and flows into the study of Rhetoric, where I explain the basics of creating an effective presentation. I also cover tried and true rhetorical techniques for speaking and presenting both written and verbal communication in order to stand out from the crowd. In addition, I discuss Aristotle’s teachings on the virtues, to inspire the mind and spirit.

Learning the arts of the Trivium delivers true empowerment and as well, it is the ultimate anti-gaslighting tool!

Sláinte!

Here are some good references:

https://www.triviumeducation.com/

The Trivium by Sister Miriam Joseph

Trivium: The Classical Arts of Grammar, Logic and Rhetoric by Wooden Books Series

https://webstersdictionary1828.com/

Principles of Logic by George Hayward Joyce

Elementary Lessons in Logic: Inductive and Deductive by W. Stanley Jevons

Aristotle, The Art of Rhetoric

