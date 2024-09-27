Anders Beatty on Addiction & Ibogaine • Episode 45 • First Hour FREE •

This latest episode features Anders Beatty, who has created a protocol for pre-treatment ibogaine counseling and coaching that has become a fundamental protocol for key ibogaine providers. Anders shoots from the hip, which I so appreciate. He shares candidly about his own addiction experience and his resultant ibogaine treatment that dramatically changed his life and brought him to the counseling work he does today.

Anders speaks to the merits and pitfalls of Alcoholics Anonymous and gets into the psychology of addiction, which is the symptom of the problem – it’s ultimately about the relationship we have with ourselves based on our conditioning. Another major topic of addiction is screens, and he has a lot to say on that element of the addiction spectrum, which is a worldwide issue.

In the second hour Anders shares a stirringly poignant story about his Ibogaine experience that brought tears to my eyes and will stay with me for a long time to come. He explains the importance of preparation for ritual, and the essential need for pre-treatment to prepare the individual for the Ibogaine experience. We hear about the importance of integration after the fact but it is every bit as essential to have support and preparation before such a dramatically life-changing initiation. The insights and wisdom that Anders so generously shares will both inform and inspire, whether or not you or someone you know struggles with addiction in its multiple expressions.

Website: https://ibogainecoaching.com/

Contact: https://ibogainecoaching.com/contact-us/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anders.beatty

VIEW FULL EPISODE