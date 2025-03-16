I can’t think of a better venue for practitioners of the mystical arts to share their knowledge than Magical Egypt under the inspiring leadership of the producer of that series, Vanese McNeill.

Vanese has collected together an international group of fascinating and brilliant women to share esoteric wisdom and the application of practices to further awaken our own intrinsic magic. We need this knowledge more than ever so here is a 50-day immersion into the mystical arts, esoteric wisdom and embodied power, led by some of the most brilliant women in modern mysticism.

I am excited to be presenting a talk on the body as temple from an Anthroposophical understanding, focusing mainly on the Lymphatic System as purifier and protector, and I will be sharing simple ways in which to stimulate and support that profound ally within the body.

For half of March and all of April this immersion will consist of 20+ hours of transformative teachings, workshops, and roundtable discussions, exploring:

~ The Art of Ritual & Magical Practice

~ Sacred Sexuality & the Divine Feminine Mysteries

~ Alchemy & Transformation

~ Psychic & Intuitive Development

~ Esoteric Traditions & Hidden Histories

~ Spiritual Warriorhood

~ And much more . . .

All will be recorded so you can listen live or later at your leisure.

In terms of access, there are three ways to experience Women of Wisdom:

Free / Pay What You Want Ticket – Access to transformative talks.

VIP Ticket – Exclusive content and deeper insights.

Inner Circle – A rare opportunity for direct mentorship and immersive learning.

Use code SHONAGH for 30% off all tickets except Pay-As-You-Want.

You can learn more at this link: https://www.magicalegyptstore.com/me2025