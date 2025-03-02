Dr. Leo Sharashkin’s Apiary in the Ozark mountains.

I have been keeping bees for almost fifteen years now and it has been a journey, and at times, a struggle. I always say that 21st century beekeeping is not a walk in the park. There are so many factors today that are detrimentally affecting honeybee populations and all of our precious pollinators. With regard to the honeybees, the artificial breeding of queens has resulted in weaker bees vulnerable to all manner of attack. Today, queens are often replaced annually like spark plugs, due to their weakened nature and also because you cannot ship southern bees to northern climes and expect them to robustly survive a cold winter and produce cold-hardy progeny.

Back in the 1920’s, anthroposophist, Rudolf Steiner, warned about the deleterious effects of new and “modern” beekeeping techniques that were developing and being promoted among professional beekeepers. One such beekeeper, a Mr Müller, attended one of Steiner’s lectures and enthusiastically espoused the wonders of artificial queen rearing. Steiner responded with a warning that the realistic outcome of such an endeavor would be a severely weakened honeybee population and a compromised ability in bees to produce their own new queens. Steiner’s now famous response to Mr. Müller stated the following:

“It is quite correct that we can’t determine this today: it will have to be delayed until a later time. Let’s talk to each other again in one hundred years, Mr. Müller, and then we’ll see what kind of opinion you’ll have at that point.”

Add to that the prolific and insane use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, the dramatic changes to our delicate natural electromagnetic field with the imposition of harmful WIFI radiation blanketing the planet, and the commercial beekeeping industry where bees are trucked around the country to feed on monoculture plantings, pumped with all manner of pharmaceutical and chemical applications for a host of parasites and pathogens, and fed that vile genetically-modified spew, high-fructose corn syrup. What could go wrong?

Let’s talk about the modern hives that serve to contain these precious insects. The most popular hive body in the US is the Langstroth hive. Designed in 1851 by Reverend Lorenzo Langstroth, he created a movable hive consisting of stackable boxes containing frames on which the bees drew their comb. He famously discovered that when bees had a specific width of space in which to move around, which is less than 3/8 of an inch but greater than ¼ inch, they would not build comb or fill in that space with propolis. This is called the bee space. The invention of this hive led to the industrialization of beekeeping. As thin walls would make the hives too hot in the summer and too cold in the winter, Langstroth’s original design emphasized the need for proper insulation in the form of thick wood plank walls to protect the bees from temperature extremes. He wrote that the dampness that can happen inside the hive in winter can be prevented altogether in a properly insulated hive rather than creating more ventilation. The original Langstroth was built with double walls that created an air pocket where straw or some other type of insulation was stored. This hive was rather unwieldly but it protected the bees from weather extremes and was an echo of their natural forest hive where the thick wood of the tree protected them through the changing seasons. Langstroth’s hive design was modified in the late 19th century by Amos Ives, a beekeeper and entrepreneur who founded his own company and put forth a book, The ABC and XYZ of Bee Culture, published by the Root Company.

Ives modified the Langstroth hives and set the standard by building them with a thin, single wall of just ¾” thickness. In so doing, the hives weighed considerably less and were cheap and widely available for both commercial and private use. The standard he promoted advocated a single deep box for the brood chamber and his modified hives sold by the tens of thousands. Later, in his encyclopedia Ives admitted that the box and frame size were too small for successful brood development and overwintering of the colony and they switched the standard to a 2-box brood chamber for overwintering, not as a means of improving the situation for the bees but simply because it was in line with what they set up originally.

Though the boxes or “supers” themselves are made of ¾” wood, once the frames within are filled with honey you are talking about individual boxes that weigh between 40 and 80 pounds depending on whether it’s an 8-frame or a 10-frame hive. This will put a lot of wear and tear on the back and neck of a professional or hobbyist beekeeper over the years. As the boxes are stacked on top of each other, you must open the hive and lift off each box from the top, which creates interference and exposes the colony, affecting the delicate temperature balance kept by the bees within the hive. If you open the hive too early in the spring to add another super for the colony to expand you can chill the brood, which will open them to numerous infections. If you wait too late in the spring to add that extra super you run the risk of the bees running out of space and swarming.

In nature, honeybees look for hollow trees where they draw their comb from the top down in vertical spaces to where the comb extends downward sometimes two-feet or more, depending on the available space within the tree. On these long vertical combs the bees cluster and create rounded areas of brood, bee pollen and honey. In cold weather the warmth of the bee cluster rises up that single vertical comb and heats the honey above, enabling them to consume it in a fairly warm state. Contrary to their hives in nature, the frames in a Langstroth hive are the opposite of what the bees naturally create. Langstroth frames are horizontally wide and vertically shallow so in winter the bees have to cross over horizontally to get to the honey and they lose that natural warming of the honey that is possible only on a vertical comb. In addition, the bees must move up through Langstroth boxes, which is the opposite of how they draw comb in nature.

I have experimented with other hive types like the Warré and also the Golden Mean hive from www.backyardhive.com which I quite like, as the bees can build their own comb rather than building out from Langstroth frames filled with plastic molded comb or beeswax molded comb, and 99% of beeswax comb contains chemical residues. The problem, though, is these hives are also constructed with a single wood plank and require wrapping in the winter, and they can get hot in the summer depending on where the hive is located.

Layens Hive pictured.

These past few months I have been researching a hive that I will be using for the first time this spring for the nucs I’ll be picking up in May. It’s called a “Layens” after it’s designer, Georges de Layens, a 19th century French botanist and apiculturist. Layens designed a hive that is as close to the natural habitat of the bees as possible. The hive body is horizontal and contains frames that are narrow compared to the wide Langstroth examples, and vertical to a depth of 16 inches, which allows the bees to create the same kind of framework they’d have inside a tree. On these frames the honey is on top and the cluster of bees is below, which allows them to access their honey from above rather than on the sides with a horizontal Langstroth frame. The box of this hive is built with double walls insulated with wool, which keeps the hive cooler in summer and warmer in winter. Forestry expert and master beekeeper, Dr. Leo Sharashkin, who founded www.horizontalhive.com, explains that the wool insulation is equal to 7.5 inches of wood, ten times the insulation value of the conventional Langstroth hive and five times the insulation of hives built with 1.5-inch wood. This design protects bees from extreme temperatures and that has never been more important as our weather gets more bizarre and unpredictable.

With a Layens hive there is decidedly less interference compared to a Langstroth hive that must be inspected several times over the course of the season. You can open the Layens just twice a year, in fall and spring, though certainly you can check on the bees more often if desired. There are no stacked supers so there is no inner gap between boxes like with the Langstroth design. The top bars of each frame touch each other so when you open the hive you are not removing the entire protective ceiling and disrupting the entire colony, and you can add or pull frames on the side without having to break into the brood chamber.

There is no lifting of heavy boxes as all the frames are on one level and easily accessible. These hives have been superb for overwintering bees in northern climes and mountainous regions and they are used in Europe. The design allows for uninterrupted brood nests and the bees are able to access honey stores without having to climb up to a separate box for honey. On the horizontalhive.com site you can purchase the hive already built or you can download the hive design for free and make it yourself. I’ve purchased two hives and a swarm catcher box and will have a local cabinetmaker build future hives and I’ve located a sheep farm where I can get wool from their sheared sheep very inexpensively.

All of that said, the healthiest bees are found in the wild and Dr. Sharushkin has caught all his colonies from wild swarms in the surrounding forests of his Ozarks farmstead. Short of that, I will be picking up nucs from a local beekeeper. A nuc is short for “nucleus,” which is a smaller colony of a few thousand bees, complete with a queen, workers, drone, brood and honey. These bees are acclimated to this area of Virginia and it is my hope that they will flourish in this beautifully designed and built Layens hive. I will keep you posted.

To learn more, visit www.horizontalhive.com

Books:

Beekeeping With a Smile by Fedor Lazutin

Keeping Bees in Horizontal Hives by Georges de Layens