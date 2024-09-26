Veda Austin: Water As Healer • Episode 31 • First Hour FREE •

I had the great privilege of interviewing water researcher, Veda Austin, recently and what she shared is nothing short of groundbreaking. The results of her research have extraordinary implications for healing in a way that can free humanity and this earth from so much suffering.

In the first hour Veda shares how she came to this research, and her backstory is truly inspiring. You will not believe what she went through before arriving at her work today. With regard to the horrific car crash she experienced, Veda shared an element with me that she has not shared publicly before. She explained how she came to explore water through written, photographic and thought promptings beneath a petri-dish of water she then froze for a certain amount of time, which revealed the image of her prompt. If you are unfamiliar with Veda’s work, you will learn things about water that you may never have thought possible.

In the second hour Veda focuses specifically on how to heal with water using the crystalization method she has developed. The possibilities here are infinite and Veda shares how one woman, with curiosity and faith, used the crystalization method to heal herself from crippling vaccine damage. Veda discusses the healing elements of different colored glass bottles, and how water uses its own intelligence to heal itself. What a blessing and a grace to be alive now and receive this life-changing information. Veda is a treasure-trove of illumination for this time and what she offers is a quickening to the heart of mankind.

Website: https://www.vedaaustin.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vedaaustin_water/

