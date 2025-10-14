Uncovering the Fabric of Time with Michael Tyack

Master numerical decoder, Jamie Arthur Pickup, posted an article on Facebook that surfaced on my feed recently. Upon reading his in-depth assessment my mind was blown, which initiated a fascination with numbers as the keys to the very nature of this reality. In researching Pickup’s work, I was serendipitously guided to Michael Tyack, a brilliant musician, songwriter, tour guide and story teller living in Glastonbury, England. After discovering the work of psychic archeologist, Frederick Bligh Bond, Michael, who has an impressively adept mathematical mind, dove deeply into the encoded language of number within the structural masterpieces at sacred sites in England and within the fabric of time itself through a base-9 cube pattern inspired by Bond’s book on Gematria. What Michael has uncovered will blow your mind in terms of how time is structured and where we are now within the its cycles.

Through listening to all I can from Michael’s videos I can feel the wheels turning in my head and the puzzle pieces coming together. Our living world is the outward manifestation of a divine mathematical order that produces extraordinary beauty and symmetry seen in nature, the human body, and encoded within the great sacred structures placed strategically all over the world. In this episode Michael shares his “Tower of Time,” and explains the cycles from 9 through 1, to where we find ourselves today. In the second hour Michael shows me a remarkable stone he was guided to unearthing, which possesses unusual properties that played a role in his awakening to number and time. He discusses music and its power to heal and delves deep into the role of the number 9 in the “cube seal” he was guided to creating. This is powerful information for those desiring to comprehend the deeper layers of this reality, which is revealing itself more and more these days. I think many of you will quite enjoy this episode with this remarkable, brilliant and highly likable man.

https://www.youtube.com/@theuniversityofmichaeltyac2342/videos

https://museumofwisdommysteryandmagic.co.uk/

