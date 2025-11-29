Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Tom Lane: Sacred Mushrooms, Time Persons & Quetzelcoatl

Episode 70 / FULL / PAID
Shonagh Home's avatar
Shonagh Home
Nov 29, 2025
∙ Paid

For years, Tom Lane has made a dedicated scholarly study of the use of sacred mushrooms by the ancient Nahua and Mayan cultures. In 1973 he spent nine months living in the jungles of Palenque and the Sierra Madres del Paifico of Oaxaca, training with curanderos and curanderas who taught him the arts of ritual healing, divination and “spiritual traveling…

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Shonagh Home · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture