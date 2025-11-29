Tom Lane: Mushrooms, Time Persons & Quetzalcoatl

For years, Tom Lane has made a dedicated scholarly study of the use of sacred mushrooms by the ancient Nahua and Mayan cultures. In 1973 he spent nine months living in the jungles of Palenque and the Sierra Madres del Paifico of Oaxaca, training with curanderos and curanderas who taught him the arts of ritual healing, divination and “spiritual traveling through sacred mushroom ceremonies.” As well, he had the great good fortune to experience a velada (sacred mushroom ceremony) with the great sabia, Maria Sabina. This stirred in him a deep desire to understand more profoundly the metaphysical and religious cosmology of the Mesoamerican cultures.

I was introduced to Tom’s work through his first book, Sacred Mushroom Rituals, which contains personal essays on his experiences working with shaman teachers, his velada experience with Maria Sabina, and transformative ritual practices. His latest book is titled, Sacred Mushroom Sorcery of Ancient Mexico: Encounters with the Time Persons of Teonanacatl. This book delves into the otherworld Time Persons that can be reached through sacred mushroom practices, and it explores the creation of the Pyramid of the Plumed Serpent, which served as a place of training for men and women to become sorcerers skilled in the arts of spiritual healing, divination, astral travel, and the consuming of sacred mushrooms – Teonanacoatl – with honey in an ancient ceremony known as “the sacred ceremony of the deified heart.” This is a fascinating episode where Tom walks us through part of his book to explain some of the imagery from the ancient Mesoamerican religious document, the Yuta Tnoho Codex. His knowledge and understanding will introduce you to the profound connection between the ancient Mesoamerican culture and the Time Persons of the metaphysical realm of the sacred mushroom.

You can find Tom on Facebook through his group, Sacred Mushroom Rituals and Ceremonies:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2947879208618436

Sacred Mushroom Sorcery of Ancient Mexico: Encounters with the Time Persons of Teonanacatl

https://www.amazon.com/Sacred-Mushroom-Sorcery-Ancient-Mexico/dp/B0FKN13JFL/ref=sr_1_1?crid=5AQYS7DBYGHH&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.a1lvfwUfHgcI_6dYlH4HHSYneCRpTw8v4HYaGOPTzn1oa_hFE0s5Ib8h2fF5YbEJjWYhmaaXV_7_OdspJjZjiiOqGGCMXatPpAKsVmM_1BY.Td7_OWnvsh5DCYkO_3Tbkol-C5K1WqcR-qnPFFNFAPY&dib_tag=se&keywords=sacred+mushroom+sorcery&qid=1764386362&sprefix=sacred+mushroom+sorcery%2Caps%2C106&sr=8-1

VIEW FULL EPISODE