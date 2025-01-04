The Transformative Healing Power of Beans

This first episode for 2025 offers a true and simple solution to a myriad of health issues from gut imbalances to Lupus. Through the incorporation of soluble fiber from legumes, which bind to fat-soluble waste, along with the elimination of that delicious but dangerous drug, sugar, health can return to a body designed to heal itself under the proper conditions. This is not a trendy new diet, this is based on the work of nutritionist and biochemist, Karen Hurd, who has helped thousands of people to heal from so-called incurable diseases and imbalances.

Jem Alexander is a nutritional therapist specializing in biomolecular nutrition therapy. She mentored under Karen Hurd and through the application of Hurd’s protocol, she healed herself of numerous chronic health issues and has developed her own protocol, successfully supporting clients to heal from challenging to very serious illnesses. Jem is a wealth of information on this subject and in the first hour she lays the groundwork of how she came to this knowledge through a lifetime of struggle with diet and physical imbalance, then discusses enterohepatic recirculation and how soluble fiber from beans breaks the cycle. She covers the deleterious effects of all forms of sugar on the body and why it needs the heave-ho forever.

In the second hour Jem discusses the damaging effects of caffeine on the body and also the damage caused by perfumes and other fragrances. She explains how to implement beans as a daily dietary staple, and shares some impressive recoveries her clients have experienced while on her protocol. I have known Jem for over ten years and this woman is a passionate and dedicated medical researcher who generously shares her wealth of knowledge and experience. I could listen to her for hours and I am now implementing this protocol under her guidance.

You can learn more on her website:

https://www.whatdoyouintend.com/index

Contact Jem: https://www.whatdoyouintend.com/contact

SUBSCRIBE TO WATCH FULL EPISODE