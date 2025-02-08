The Forgotten Science of Electroculture

If you love keeping a garden and growing healthy food you will love this episode. There is a tried-and-true way to work with nature by harnessing electricity from atmospheric frequencies and directing it to the garden to enhance growth in plants. This is known as “electroculture” and these methods have been in use for well over a century with fantastic results, no chemical fertilizers needed. Sadly, this information was removed from public awareness in the mid-twentieth century as large conglomerates producing chemical fertilizers and pesticides took over the market entirely and spread their influence, dramatically destroying the delicate equilibrium of nature.

The last few years have brought attention to electroculture, and the most influential and accomplished expert on this subject is French engineer and agronomist, Yannick Van Doorne. In this interview Yannick explains the nature and history of electroculture and describes a number of applications you can use to increase nutrient content and vigor in trees, plants and shrubs. This includes the use of copper pyramids that follow the angles of the ancient Egyptian structures, causing the space within to hold a life-enhancing charge field where you can place seeds or plants. Yannick discusses the use of copper coils by Ighina and Lakhovsky, round towers that follow the proportions of those found in Ireland, and the use of copper strips and magnets for healthy honeybees. This is 2-1/2 hours of superb information that will inform and inspire.

Yannick’s website:

https://www.electrocultureandmagnetoculture.com/

His book: Electroculture Growing Practical Guide

https://www.amazon.com/Electroculture-Growing-Practical-Guide-Applications/dp/2494659035/ref=sr_1_1?crid=30SEWJ1IEV21B&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.9P7NAyHJSe9bVPMFxJcQ64uaGZZepRE0EmDQvcysARxH6aoMj2C9arlSeemo-xW_U4g0F8gsnCAQN4T2BgiPKDTXQ0e_9_1ESSjmohFcdphQxAM35EbAJ3PHh-Fb3pxMHsYkZ1s4VMYtcz1-bcxDPQ.CDFJVH9lBKV6UVPDX836DrLG8e6ZxZeuVqu4dyIlCvY&dib_tag=se&keywords=yannick+van+doorne+electroculture&qid=1738979993&sprefix=electroculture+yanni%2Caps%2C103&sr=8-1

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/@YannickVD/videos

Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Electroculturemagnetoculture

