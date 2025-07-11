The Astrological Forces of Disruption & Change

I’ve invited my wise friend, Diomira Rose, to return to the podcast and offer her insights on the astrological forces that are rearranging the stage as it were, with this year, 2025, being particularly pivotal. We can see the changes happening all around us as certain structures are crumbling, but change is also occurring within and that will include potential shifts and even a collapse of belief systems as the year continues to play out. Diomira shares why the transits for this year are so significant and she explains the astrology in a very clear and grounded way that will give the listener a better understanding of the weight of these great planets that have so much influence on this world.

The first hour explores the movements of the planetary giants and their long-lasting influences, and hour two discusses the themes of Pisces vs Aquarius, time cycles, the importance of bringing our highest to this moment in time, moving past demoralization, aligning with the spirits of place, breaking our conditioning and so much more. This is good stuff and there is lots to chew on. Grab a cold drink, relax and enjoy this fascinating conversation with Diomira!

Diomira’s website: www.diomirarose.com

Her Substack:

