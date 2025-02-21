The Ancient Art of Perfume-Making

In a world of mass-marketed, synthetic products, be it food, clothing and even ideologies, it is a rare thing indeed to find a stalwart individual who holds fast to the ethos of an ancient art form. Perfumery dates back to Egypt and Mesopotamia, Greece and Rome, and flourished throughout antiquity as an augment for sacred rituals, magical practice, honoring, status, romance and seduction. Christi Meshell, the perfume mage of House of Matriarch grew up with an herbalist mother and a fascination with the magical correspondences of fragrance. Born with a “nose,” which is bestowed to few and the mark of a perfumer, Christi experimented for years with countless tinctures and blends, empowered by Richard and Iona Miller’s book, The Magical and Ritual Use of Perfumes. In a bold move, she ruffled the feathers of the synthetic perfume industry by launching a non-synthetic line of exquisite scents birthed in her alchemical apothecary of rarified ingredients sourced from around the world.

Christi doesn’t do many interviews so I am thrilled she agreed to share her wealth of knowledge with us. She preferred not to do video and used her phone instead so there is a difference in our audio, fyi. Here, she discusses the use of perfume as a doorway to the ineffable, its mystical uses, the crucial role of the solvent / “spirit,” and the multi-faceted notes of nature’s ingeniously exquisite offerings that are in sharp contrast to what the laboratory produces. This is a calling and Christi referred to it at times as her “ministry.” The beauty of truly natural scent in its many forms such as incense, perfume, and anointing oil, has always been a luxury and remains so today with the ubiquity of artificially created scents found everywhere from department-store perfume counters to laundry detergent and car fresheners. We have lost touch with what is truly natural, and the fruits of Nature far exceed mankind’s efforts to best her. And with regard to perfume, Mama Nature is the true Matriarch.

I invite you to listen to Christi share her philosophy, her process and her wisdom on this fascinating subject. This is a woman who made a perfume with Amanita muscaria mushroom! Her ingenuity is inspiring and I celebrate her success as a gifted and gracious rebel who through dedication, vision, and tenacity, has created a solid, successful company that produces a truly rare product that is treasured by all who avail themselves of her precious creations.

Christi’s website:

https://www.matriarch.biz/

VIEW FULL EPISODE