In this informative episode, my guest, acupuncturist, Summer Nemri, shares her wealth of knowledge on the subject of acupuncture and the use of acupuncture points in bee venom therapy. The first hour lays the foundation on what acupuncture is, the importance of the pulse, the channels and points along the body, and how acupuncture works in the body, the…
Summer Nemri on Acupuncture & Bee Venom Therapy
Episode 73 FULL / Paid Subscribers
Feb 13, 2026
