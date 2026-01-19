“For the great wand of antiquity

is buried where you cannot see

For you’ve been told to look outside

and not within where it resides . . .”

~ From Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld

We are in tumultuous times and I am noting the fear and uncertainty in a number of people I speak with of late. Of course, the media is milking that fear with gusto, and of course, when people are in fear, they are easier to control. There is no doubt the world is a hot mess and 2026 will definitely bring yet more crazy events. I can’t change the machinations of global tyrants but I am not about to fall into any kind of demoralization or powerlessness. Rather, I am seeing this as an individual and collective initiation. With that understanding, I am tapping my own inborn creativity and magic this year while following the wisdom of Goethe, who wrote, “Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power and magic in it!”

I have not been teaching for a few years and I’ve decided to put forth a 12-week course that breaks the spell of one’s sense of fear and powerlessness and launches one into a frame of mind that can access inborn abilities that are otherwise dormant. An example is the ability to shift the field through vision, focus and will. To undertake this, I will utilize the ancient art of poetic incantation. This is pretty darn far from the current mindset but I am offering it anyway. In the words of Monty Python,

“And now for something completely different!”

Poetry is a magical language that has been used through the ages to activate the deeper layers of consciousness to access otherwise dormant abilities. Poetic incantation has been used to both cast spells and break spells. It has invoked the help of invisible allies, shifted reality, and elevated the mind to a broader framework of understanding and capability.

For this immersion we will be working with my book, Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld, which carries the vibration of the Otherworld teachers known as the Sidhe. My book is a grimoire and my aim with this course is to inspire the kind of “AHA” that opens you to your own hidden magical abilities and how to use them effectively. Our delve will include the following:

Bring to life the deeper layers of old Celtic faerie lore

Delve into the teachings of the Three Cauldrons

Deepen our understanding of the ancient stone circles

Open to the limitless power of the mind

Explore the poetic transmissions within the book/grimoire to glean the encoded teachings

Activate the inner stone circle/meeting place where one’s own magic is cultivated

Extend one’s hand to the Shining Ones

We will meet for 12 Tuesdays, from February 17 through May 5th, from 7-8:30pm EST. Our time together will be interactive, consisting of teaching, with time for questions and sharing. Various practices will be suggested for further personal exploration. Each session will be recorded.

The cost for this immersion includes a hardcover color copy of my book, Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld that we will use as we traverse this exploration together.

Link to Course page: https://shonaghhome.com/stoking-the-otherworld-cauldron/

(Artwork above is by Annie French, In the Woods)