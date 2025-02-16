A number of years ago while studying Rudolf Steiner’s Biodynamic farming practices, I stumbled upon an ancient religious custom called, “Rogation.” The Latin root of the word is “rogare,” which means, “to ask” [for God’s blessing and mercy on the growing season ahead]. The origin of this custom hails from a Roman pagan practice of supplication in early spring, where the favor of the gods is sought for the fertility and health of the land for a bounteous harvest in fall. In the 5th century, CE, the practice was adopted by the Church when Mamertus, the bishop of Vienne who served from 461 to 475, witnessed a series of disasters over the course of a single year in 470, that consisted of earthquakes, severe loss of cattle to pestilence, a devastating fire on Easter Sunday that levelled the king’s palace, and vicious attacks on the people by hungry wolves.

Mamertus gathered his people into processions - clergy, monastics, lay-people and children - and for three days leading up to the Feast of the Ascension, they participated in procession and prayer where they sang the Liturgy and appealed to the saints to intercede. It is reported that his earnest request consisted of the following:

"We shall pray to God that He will turn away the plagues from us, and preserve us from all ill, from hail and drought, fire and pestilence, and from the fury of our enemies; to give us favorable seasons, that our land may be fertile, good weather and good health, and that we may have peace and tranquility, and obtain pardon for our sins."

After the ritual there were no further tragic incidences, which inspired other bishops to adopt the same practice. It was made official in 511 CE when the Fifth Council of Orleans mandated the annual ritual of three days of prayer before the feast of Ascension throughout Gaul, where petitions were made for a bountiful harvest and protection against calamities. St. Augustine of Canterbury was moved to introduce the practice throughout England, and in the 9th century, Pope Leo III mandated the custom for the entire church.

The practice of Rogation continued for many centuries and the custom developed to where the procession was used for “beating the bounds,” where the boundaries of the church were marked by using sticks to strike the trees and bushes while blessing the trees, stones and fields. This was also done for villages and farms. Well into the 20th century it was not uncommon for certain farmers to participate with their community in the custom of Rogation at the beginning of the growing season, usually the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after March 21st. Here, we have an ancient pagan custom adopted by the church and practiced annually for many centuries that functions as a bridge between mortal man and the spirit world. Whether it be religious or pagan in nature, it is the intention behind the action that counts. Through the use of prayer, song and focused attention, vitality was called in for the health of the land, the animals and the people. Sadly, the practice was removed from the prayer books in Catholicism in the 1970’s.

In his book, Sacred Stewardship: Regaining Our Spiritual Partnership with the Food We Eat, the late Charles Hubbard, who tended a 100-acre farm in Nova Scotia, wrote that in early spring the cosmos delivers the greatest amount of energy to the earth. Though most of humanity has lost touch with that understanding our bodies still respond in early spring with a strong sense of “spring fever” producing a desire to be outside in the energizing warmth and sunlight. It is at this time, when the energies of the cosmos are at their strongest, that people have traditionally gathered to offer prayers and song for the health and vitality of the land and its inhabitants. This is a joining of the creative force of man with the creative force of the cosmos, linking people with the growing of their food and the activation of the surrounding energy to respond in kind. Charles writes,

“Over many years we have regularly held the rogation service on the farm. The service is officiated by an Anglican priest or bishop who comes to the farm for this special day, on a Sunday, hopefully. A procession of family and friends flows to various parts of the farm, each representing a different element of the farm. A bag of seeds is placed in the field where the seed is going to be grown and is prayed for there. Then we go to the place where the animals are, followed by the home where the people live and the barns. At each spot prayers are said and various hymns are sung for health and good living. The celebration ends with a ceremonious “beating the bounds,” which I believe historically represented a way of showing the boundaries of the energy field created by the parishioner’s prayers. Sticks are used to symbolically strike the trees and bushes in the surrounding area; we walk around the driveway, much to the concern of our neighbors, beating the bushes. Tragically, this ceremony has more or less died out now; it is not even mentioned in the modern prayer books. I feel in many ways this is a reflection, on a small scale, of the overall and awful separation between church and nature that used to exist at one time supporting the spirituality of mankind. Thus, I am suggesting that the problems that we currently experience are, in fact, spiritual problems.

. . I realized that when I add up all the parts at play here on the farm, and then through the power of focused prayer during the rogation service, it is clear that energy is supporting the process of growing food. Focused intent is so important. Prayer is focused intent.”

This information is dear to my heart, especially now that I am in charge of a large property for a client where I’ll be overseeing the pruning of fruit trees that have been neglected for almost twenty years, the planting of a wildflower meadow at my request, and a blueberry, raspberry and elderberry patch, as well as the installation of a few beehives that I am itching to work with. I arrived here just before Christmas and have been tuning in to the palpable feel of the energetic intelligences present on this mountainside acreage. Whether you call it prayer, supplications, invocations, chanting, etc., cultures around the world have always been moved to communicate with the spirits of the land and the cosmos to ask for wisdom, direction and blessing in their cultivation and hunting practices, as well as for the goodwill of the local spirits. This has traditionally been done through dedicated ritual and offerings to the “locals” as well as the cosmic intelligences.

Our ancient ancestors instinctively knew to turn to the world of spirit for healthy crops, animals and community, and work together with these unseen intelligences to create harmony and vitality in the landscape. Never has this been more important than the present day, where we are seduced every minute of every day by our screens that seem to connect us yet suck away our precious time and divert us from connection to the living world around us.

I invite you to gather family and friends to enact your own version of the rogation ritual. Whatever religion or personal spiritual path you live by, bring that and the power of your intention to bear on the good land on which you live, and see what happens when an ancient friendship between mankind and nature is reignited.

Sláinte!

