My friend, Tom Garcia, connected me with Deanna Lee, MFA, who has put together a number of interviews she conducted focused on overcoming adversity and reigniting vitality and creativity. I am delighted to be one of those interviewed and the focus was on communication with the spirit world through oracular methods. As this season and the coming New Year can be very difficult for some and for others, very inspiring, I think the timing of this event is excellent. It’s free and will be time well spent. Deanna has titled it, Creative Renaissance: Reignite Your Creativity, Reclaim Your Vitality, and Overcome Any Adversity.

I appreciate listening to creative thinkers and doers who provide insightful gems I can incorporate, and I like that Deanna has purposely not sought out “the usual suspects” but rather, unique individuals with their own unique viewpoints on how to create a life of joy and possibility. We need a lot more of that these days and this is a great start to the New Year. Reserve your spot here:

https://www.creativerenaissancelive.com/

I was recently interviewed by Chris and Hunter Snipes on The Melt Podcast, and they’ve titled our conversation, The Metaphysical Poetry of Fairies and Mushrooms. I absolutely love these people!

