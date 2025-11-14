Peaceful Emancipation from the Fictional System

White Walking Feather, also known as Rob in the Page family, has accomplished something few people have even considered. He has emancipated himself from the system. This is the fictional system/construct that the rest of us are currently bound to via the birth certificate, the social security number, licensing, and registration - all of which renders us as cogs in the wheel of commerce in service to the very few who rule over this realm. If it was easy to unbind ourselves from this system a great many of us would be there already, but this system is far older than most realize and to leave it requires rigorous study, dedication, tenacity and emotional, mental and spiritual fortitude. White Walking Feather embodies those qualities and he will be the first to tell you that it hasn’t been easy and it’s damn lonely at times but the wealth of hard-won wisdom he has accrued is precious and dearly needed at this time.

I invite you to listen to this illuminating and thought-provoking interview. We are facing a very intense future of technological tyranny as governments around the world tighten the grip of control over their citizenry. Yet, there is a higher level of authority that we can align with and live under, and White Walking Feather shares how he has successfully emancipated himself peacefully - without fighting - to live unmolested by rapacious government control. Tribe is essential to do this successfully and Rob, as elder and teacher, has dedicated himself to sharing this knowledge in an effort to rebuild tribe among those who are earnestly seeking a life of freedom, sacred purpose and deep connection to Mother Earth.

Website:

https://pacemarts.com/

His excellent book, Graduating Life with Honors, FREE pdf:

https://pacemarts.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Graduating-Life-with-Honours.pdf

Below is a documentary on Rob in the Page family:

