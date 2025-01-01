I first want to thank you for supporting my little podcast and now my writings. May 2025 bring you greater awareness, insight and creativity and may it also bless you in health, happiness and prosperity.

I’ve just moved and finally have time to get back to writing and interviewing. My goal for 2025 is to get as much relevant and essential information out there as possible on a number of subjects and also share solutions. There’s a lot to be concerned about at this time and there is also so much in the way of out-of-the-box solutions/approaches percolating beneath the surface. I’ll be sharing some creative and clear-thinking people with you over the course of this year and my hope is to inspire and uplift and bring awareness to some very important areas that need our attention.

I’ve recently participated in a summit where I was interviewed by Deanna Lee, MFA, who is a gem and a dynamo. She has conducted interviews on overcoming adversity and reigniting vitality and creativity and in my interview I focused on communication with the world of spirit through divination methods. The summit just started and it’s a positive way to start the New Year. You can sign up for FREE at the link below:

https://www.creativerenaissancelive.com/

BOOK RECOMMENDATION:

Another of my goals is to get back to reading and researching. I just finished reading The Invisible Rainbow by Arthur Firstenburg and truly, this should be required reading for each and every one of us living in a world of man-made electromagnetic frequencies. It’s a fascinating read and it was hard to put the book down. Firstenburg explores the history of electricity from the 18th century to the present, detailing its effects on the health of people and the natural world, and it will blow your mind. It explains much of why disease rates are so high and mental health so fragile in so many. Unless we look at the problem we are not going to be able to resolve its effects and this book is absolutely foundational knowledge. I would LOVE to interview this man, so fingers crossed I’ll endeavor to make that happen this year.

Please remember that we are being inundated with propaganda on a daily basis through a myriad of mediums, thus the old quote, “Believe none of what you hear and half of what you see.” That said, with A.I. nowadays it’s hard to believe much of anything we see either. Do not fall into the abyss of emotion-based response, it’s impossible to access the higher order thinking from heightened fear, anger, despair, etc. Critical thinking is a must, as is taking a deep breath, and staying grounded and clear-headed. This response has kept me sane and empowered these past few years and I recommend it highly for this coming year and beyond. We have tremendous creativity as people and this time we’re in is calling that forth in a big way so don’t get derailed by media manipulation. We have work to do here and as modern bard, Martin Shaw, has said, “You were born for these times!”

I’ll finish with a gem from Clarissa Pinkola Estes,

“There will always be times when you feel discouraged. I, too, have felt despair many times in my life but I do not keep a chair for it. I will not entertain it. It is not allowed to eat from my plate. The reason is this: in my utmost bones I know something as you do. It is that there can be no despair when you remember why you came to Earth, who you serve and who sent you here. The good words we say and the good deeds we do are not ours. They are the words and deeds of the One who brought us here. In that spirit, I hope you will write this on your wall: When a great ship is in harbor and moored, it is safe there can be no doubt. But that is not what great ships are built for.”

Let’s get on with it!