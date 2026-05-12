Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

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Lucy Grabe-Watson's avatar
Lucy Grabe-Watson
May 12

I love the cover, it's beautiful!

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1 reply by Shonagh Home
Steve and Krys Crimi's avatar
Steve and Krys Crimi
May 14

We have one arriving Friday. Proud to add quid to tour persion fund…

Congratulations!

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1 reply by Shonagh Home
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