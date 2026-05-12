Last year, I was invited by Cico Books to write about the honeybees for their illustrated book series. I have tended bees for the past 17 years and have grown to love and appreciate them not only for their contribution to the landscape but also for the extraordinary treasures produced within the hive.

This little book touches on a number of aspects from the castes of honeybees to their role in myth and symbolism. It addresses natural beekeeping and the tradition of communicating with the bees, and finishes with an overview of the medicines of the hive. It is a sweet book that carries a spiritual tenor that expresses the sacredness of these exquisite beings throughout the pages. The book launches today, May 12th, and it is my hope that it will inspire and inform all who read it.

You can purchase the book here:

The Wisdom of Honeybees