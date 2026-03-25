Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

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E.B.'s avatar
E.B.
Mar 26

Thank you for creating these wonderful conversations...I love the way you interview... Grateful you're continuing on with the writing...

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1 reply by Shonagh Home
Fiona Aedgar's avatar
Fiona Aedgar
Mar 25

Looking forward to seeing more writing ❤️

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1 reply by Shonagh Home
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