Moving On from My Podcast
I have enjoyed podcasting for these past few years, as it enabled me to engage truly fascinating and inspiring people. It’s time to complete that stage as I turn my attention to other areas of my life moving forward. I will focus primarily on my writing to share information and insights that I hope will be of value. My next article will be out this weekend. I humbly thank you for your generous support.
Warmly,
Shonagh
Thank you for creating these wonderful conversations...I love the way you interview... Grateful you're continuing on with the writing...
Looking forward to seeing more writing ❤️