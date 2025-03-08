Microdosing and More with Erin Atkinson

The practice of microdosing mushrooms has become more mainstream today due to its beneficial effects on mental health, creativity and general wellbeing. I turned to Erin Atkinson for her wealth of knowledge on this subject. Erin is a therapist, mentor and visionary in the field of holistic mental health, and the founder of Prism Wellness, a sanctuary for holistic, somatic and psychedelic-informed therapy. In addition, she offers psychedelic integration training to licensed therapists who are interested in building their skills in this rapidly developing area of wellness.

In the first hour Erin discusses the practice of microdosing - protocols, benefits, access, SSRI’s, contraindications, building relationship with the mushrooms, and much more. In the second hour she covers a lot of ground, touching on the spiritual, ketamine, MDMA, mushrooms, and her own approach to working with her clients. I so enjoyed this interview with this lovely accomplished woman. Erin has a gentle manner and she works with integrity and skill to serve her woman-only clientele. You can learn more about her work on her website:

