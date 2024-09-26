Medicinal Mushrooms: Nature's Miracle Workers • Episode 17 • First Hour FREE •

This next episode highlights one of Nature’s most extraordinary gifts to this world – medicinal mushrooms. I’ve taken them in dual extract form for years and have always known they are medicinal but doing the deeper research has blown my mind.

In hours 1 and 2 I will share with you the most wondrous benefits of a number of medicinal mushrooms and in hour 2 I’ll discuss spagyrics, tincturing and more. Nature has a cure and a solution for everything and by the way, so does our body, which is earth – if we avail ourselves of what nature offers. That includes aligning with her cycles. She is both a kindly and fierce mother, teacher and mentor.

Wei Qi Soup

Directions:

Fill a pot 2/3 full with purified or spring water, then add:

Astragalus membranaceus, 5-7 sticks

Ganoderma lucidum (ie: reishi)

1 medium

(any other tonifying mushrooms),

2-3 small fruiting bodies

Slightly sprouted beans, 1/4 – 1/2 cup (aduki, black, etc)

Bring water to boil, simmer for 20 minutes, then add:

Organic barley, 1/2 – 1 cup

(choose amount depending on thickness desired)

Simmer another 20 minutes, then add favorite vegetables such as:

Carrots and celery

beet tops (or chard, collards, mustard greens, etc.)

potatoes (optional)

sea vegetables (nori, kelp, wakame, etc.)

gobo (ie: burdock root)

nettles or other wild greens (when available)

garlic and onions

Simmer until the vegetables are tender, then add miso and spices, such as ginger, celery, or fennel seed. Make enough for a few days and store it in the fridge.

Indications and Dosage:

During illness, when solid food is not desirable, drink 3-4 cups of the warm broth (add less barley and more water to make broth). For degenerative immune conditions, eat 1-2 small bowls per day, and drink the broth as desired. For autoimmune diseases such as allergies, lupus, diabetes, and hepatitis, accompanied by fatigue, weakness, or autoimmune conditions, eat the soup when desired, or drink the broth. This soup can be used upon occasion (1-2 times per week) for general tonification and may help to increase stamina.

