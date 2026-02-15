(Image: Artist, Annie French / In the Woods)

Tuesday, February 17th marks the beginning of my 12-week course that is an immersion into the beauty and mystery of Otherworld wisdom through the lens of the faerie-lore of the Celts, magical poetry and the harnessing of the power of mind.

As happens often for me, I chose the date for purely logistical reasons only to discover later that it’s a highly power-packed day that will activate tremendous change moving forward. February 17th just so happens to be the day of a new moon annular solar eclipse in Aquarius, which is known as the “ring of fire.” In addition, it is the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, ushering in the Chinese Fire Horse, which is moving forward at a rapid pace. And oh, by the way, three days after that we have the very rare conjunction of Neptune and Saturn at zero degrees Aries.

I’d say the timing for this is pretty bang-on and it never ceases to amaze me how often I “know without knowing” when planning important events. That, to me, is the playful humor of these guiding spirits of old.

With such immense change upon us it is my intention with this immersion to ground my participants in wisdom, knowledge and the power of their inborn magic that can be used to inform and guide the journey forward. With so much emphasis on media narratives and their spellcasting algorithms, the information I am sharing in this course takes us inward rather than away from our center, and connects us with an ancient magic that our distant ancestors had knowledge of. This strengthens and supports the spirit and assists in the navigation of what has become a very chaotic and unbalanced world.

I look forward to the privilege of guiding you on a journey of substance and spirit that will serve you for a long time to come.

Learn more about the course here:

https://shonaghhome.com/stoking-the-otherworld-cauldron/