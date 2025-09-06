Jason Grechanik on Plant Healing Medicine

I had the privilege once again of sitting in conversation with Tabaquero and teacher, Jason Grechanik, who runs dietas in the Sacred Valley of Peru and abroad. In the first hour, Jason speaks to elements of the plant dieta, particularly the importance of isolation where one retreats from the outside world to be with a teacher plant. He discusses tobacco as a master teacher and augment to learning from other plant teachers, then onto the power and importance of initiation. He concludes the first hour by speaking on trees as the highest teachers.

The second hour continues with more wisdom on the trees and weaves into the profound work he does with his co-teacher, Merav, where they act as bridges between the worlds, working in the dream space, translating messages, and teaching others how to work intimately and ritually with plants to know them as teachers and guides. Anyone who has the great good fortune to work with this man is going to grow in profound ways. This episode is a window into the deep wisdom Jason carries.

Website: https://www.nicotianarustica.org/home

Jason’s Podcast, Universe Within: https://www.jasongrechanik.com/podcast

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UniverseWithin

https://www.instagram.com/jasongrechanik/

VIEW FULL EPISODE