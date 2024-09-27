Jason Grechanik: A Deep Dive into Dieting Plants • Episode 39 • First Hour FREE •

Jason Grechanik has apprenticed for many years in the Amazon under the instruction of traditional teachers that include maestro Ernesto Garcia Torres. There, he learned the sacred art of plant dieting through his apprenticeship training that included prolonged isolation, and fasting. He was given the blessing to work as Tabaquero until eventually he was given the ability to dispense diets. He is a wealth of information on this subject and he runs dietas in the Sacred Valley of Peru and abroad. He is very well-spoken and shares beautifully on this subject. It was such a pleasure interviewing him.

In the first hour, Jason discusses what it is to diet a plant or a tree, entering into relationship through ancient practices of isolation, observation and communion. He shares his knowledge and wisdom on tobacco, which is sacred in many traditions. In hour two Jason discusses his work, the disconnect of humans from nature, shamanic dreaming and the imagination, and his initiation into fatherhood. So much good wisdom from this beautiful man!

Website: https://www.nicotianarustica.org/home

Jason’s Podcast, Universe Within: https://www.jasongrechanik.com/podcast

Jason’s recent documentary, Sacred Tobacco (this is beautiful!)

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@UniverseWithin

