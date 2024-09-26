Ibogaine for Addiction and Psycho-Spiritual Transformation • Episode 26 • First Hour FREE •

I am honored to introduce you to Richie Ogulnick, who has dedicated his life to helping people heal with Ibogaine. Very few people realize there is a natural cure for opioid addiction and other addictions like alcohol, cocaine, kratom, fentanyl, etc. Ibogaine has also helped many people who suffer from PTSD, depression, and a host of other challenges. It is a naturally occurring psychoactive compound found in the root bark of the Tabernanthe iboga, a shrub native to Central and West Africa.

Richie has been working with Ibogaine for almost 30 years and has much to share on the subject. In the first hour he begins by explaining the difference between Ibogaine and Iboga, then shares how he came to into connection with this powerful medicine and how it is used.

Hour two discusses the precautions as there are contraindications, and specific health requirements must be met in order to safely use Ibogaine. With his depth of experience I asked Richie to share stories of his work with people over the years, which was hugely educational and gave me great hope for the future. Truly, nature in her genius has the cure for every ill. Please share this episode with anyone you know who suffers from addiction, PTSD, depression, etc. This man is a national treasure!

Website: https://ibeginagain.org/

Richie’s Cell: 352-519-6181

VIEW FULL EPISODE