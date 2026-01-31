Our words are powerful and when used effectively they can weave reality in surprising ways. I have learned a great deal over the years of my apprenticeship with the mushroom spirits where the power of mind, focus, will and vibration was emphasized for me many times over. Well, yesterday morning I experienced an example of this that I have to share, as it illustrates what is possible when one weaves words with intention to create a vibratory field of possibility.

There is a declaration I say daily that a successful woman taught me some time ago that says,

I am always at the right place at the right time

Everything always works out for me

I am the luckiest woman in the world . . .

Well, we had a winter storm last weekend and as I live on the side of a mountain, the ¾-mile of driveway wasn’t plowed till Wednesday and even then, the entrance at the bottom of the hill was quite narrow due to a huge amount of snow buildup from the plows for the main road. This has made it near impossible and dangerous for delivery trucks to enter the property.

I took a walk to the bottom of the mountain yesterday morning and along the way I gave my usual blessing to the gorgeous spirits of this land, and then I spoke the declaration above out loud with authority. The purpose of my walk was to see the snow situation at the entrance, and I planned to come back later with a sturdy shovel to clear it myself. Upon reaching the bottom of the hill I realized that was never going to work as I could see it was a massive pile of hard, icy snow.

To my utter amazement, in that moment a man driving a skid steer with a snow plow pulled into my driveway and drove up toward me and stopped just a few feet away. I was now face-to-face with a freaking snow plow. Out came a man who said he was looking for an address he couldn’t find. I told him where to turn then asked if he wouldn’t mind plowing aside the snow crowding the entrance on his way out. He kindly obliged and I watched as the large mass of snow was removed before my eyes in two sweeps of the plow. He then turned onto the road and away he went.

I stood there stunned as it hit me that I’d spoken aloud that declaration just minutes earlier and lo and behold, I was indeed at the right place at the right time and that situation worked out for me brilliantly, and many would call that a stroke of very good luck.

This is no small thing and I don’t call these occurrences a coincidence anymore as this has happened enough times to indicate a very obvious pattern and an obvious response from the vibratory field. Ultimately, we have far more capability to affect the field then we realize but we’ve got to break the spells of our societal conditioning, especially at a time where we are being barraged by bad news, fear-porn and uncertainty 24/7. As well, the overlay of artificial intelligence is all-pervasive and highly seductive. As we face the future it is clear to me that we must carry with us as much ancestral wisdom and knowledge as we possibly can in order to stay grounded in wisdom, with the ability to tap into our inborn magical capacities that otherwise remain dormant. I am wanting to awaken in others something very special that certain among our ancestors were in touch with. That something can ably serve us as we navigate this reality.

I am offering a 12-week course based on the information in my book/grimoire, Poetic Whispers from the Cauldron of the Otherworld. To focus on the faerie lore of the Celts and the training of their seer poets of old, along with the power of incantatory poetic language seems as far removed from the current times as one can get. Yet, it’s through this exploration that we can receive the kind of quickening that breaks spells and grounds us back into a timeless magic that can weave worlds. This course offers a path into that magic. Please hit the link below to learn more and I will hope to be your guide.

https://shonaghhome.com/stoking-the-otherworld-cauldron/