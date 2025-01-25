Shonagh’s Substack / Podcast & Writings

Discussion about this post

Steve and Krys Crimi
Jan 25

We have had one of those spirals on our water intake pipe for 25 years! Hope you don't mind its length, but here is a beautiful quote from Schauberger about his mystic connection to Natura as a child:

Already from earliest childhood it was my deepest wish to understand nature and through this to come closer to the truth I could not find at school or at church. I was repeatedly drawn to the forest where I could watch the flow of water for hours on end without getting tired or irritable. At that time I did not yet know that water is the bearer of life or the source of what we call consciousness. Totally oblivious, I let water flow past my searching eyes and only years later did I become aware that this running water attracts our consciousness magnetically, takes a piece with it, with a force that is so strong that one loses consciousness for a while and involuntarily falls into a deep sleep. And so, gradually I began to play with these forces in water and I gave up this so-called free consciousness and left it to the water for a while. Little by little this game turned into a very serious matter because I saw that it was possible to release my own consciousness from my body and attach it to the water. When I took it back again, the consciousness borrowed from the water told me things that were often very strange. And so the searcher became a researcher who could send his consciousness on expeditions, so to speak, and this way I found out about things the rest of mankind has missed because they do not know that people are able to send their free consciousness everywhere, even where the seeing eye cannot look. This so-called sight practiced with blindfolded eyes finally gave me ties to the secrets of nature which I slowly began to recognize and understand in their own fabric.

And in due course it became clear to me that we human beings are used to seeing everything backwards and wrong. The biggest surprise, however, was that we human

beings let the most valuable part drain off as useless and from all the great intellectuality

that flows through us, we retain only the feces.

(Implosion No.7, “The First Biochemical Practice”; Implosion No.67, “Let the Upheaval Begin!”, quoted in Coates, Living Energies, p. 4.)

Shannon
Jan 25

Shonagh your content is always mind-blowingly fascinating and rich. Life has been crazy busy but I cannot wait to catch up on so much of it! And here is another absolute gem Im dying to dig into. Thank you for your beautiful work in the world. Much love.

