Viktor Schauberger, known as “the water wizard” and “the Tesla of water,” was an extraordinary genius who learned the secrets of water while spending countless hours in the old growth forests of Austria observing streams and rivers. Born in 1885, he hailed from multiple generations of foresters whose family motto for over 400 years was, “faithful to the silent forest.”

As a child, he was fascinated by the flow of water and he would sit for hours by rivers and streams, mesmerized by its movement. His focused observation turned to deep meditation to where his consciousness would flow away with the water itself. When his consciousness returned it contained information that informed his theories and future work. Viktor shunned the standard education track and instead chose to attend forestry school, noting that the university education his older brothers had received had perverted their minds. He declared that nature alone was his teacher and so it was for the rest of his life. As a result, his mind was not corrupted by conventional ideologies and he was able to think well outside of the box, especially with regard to physics. Not surprisingly, his work was scoffed and undermined by conventionally trained scholars, forestry and hydraulics “experts.” Over the course of his life, the successful application of his knowledge gained him recognition as he created technologies that far surpassed conventional modalities. This proved to be a double-edged sword and Viktor was exploited over time and then extorted by a Texas corporation that invited him to the U.S. and would not let him return to his home until he signed over all of his patents. Five days later, he died a broken man on September 28th, 1958.

Viktor Schauberger was one of the first people to warn about the dangers of deforestation and the ill-conceived notion of replanting monoculture trees, most of which today are now genetically modified. Just after the first World War, Schauberger ingeniously designed log flumes that floated logs out from the deep, old-growth forest, enabling communities to create much-needed sources of heat after the war. The tragic irony is that these flumes were so efficient they caught the attention of government interests in Austria and elsewhere, and Schauberger was horrified to see his log flume design used to annihilate the great old-growth forests altogether.

Healthy water, which Schauberger called, “the blood of the earth” is impossible without healthy woodlands. The shade created by the canopy of forest trees is essential for life to flourish below. As a result of that shade and the life forms it supports, a thick layer of hummus is produced that holds up to 90% of the rainwater it receives. This prevents flooding and erosion and absorbs 6 times more water than bare, unshaded ground. When forests are cleared, the symbiosis is utterly destroyed and the water, having lost the protection of the shade, becomes lethargic and soon corrupts beneath the penetrating sunlight. Orgone, a subtle life force energy readily found in pristine natural environments, disappears entirely.

Schauberger’s profound observations of nature gave him the understanding of how to heal a river and prevent flooding and erosion. A river has its own intelligence and the way it is designed in nature is to wind itself forward, rotating and swirling within its bed. It naturally alternates from one side to the other and Schauberger called this alternating movement a “river generator,” due to the charge that is carried by a free-flowing winding river. Its current is strongest where it turns, and the force of the water at those bends breaks down stones to where their minerals are released, nourishing the water and eventually depositing as sediment where the water is calm. A river that has been artificially manipulated to follow a straight line loses its life-force to where it is devoid of a charge and, in essence, dead. Artificially straightened rivers were later measured with copper cable by engineer, Ottmar Grober, who proved that no charge existed within that altered river.

Photo above: Ottmar Grober on the left at an “Instream river training.” Article link at the bottom of this writing.

Grober studied Schauberger’s work and successfully applied it to reactivate an artificially straightened river by helping it to regulate itself from its center. This was accomplished by installing boulders in the middle of the river, creating a chute that drew the water away from the banks, causing it to spin and alternate in the center, which successfully stabilized the banks, preventing erosion. He went on to apply Shauberger’s directive to the Mur, which is the longest river in Styria, Austria. There, Grober had rocks weighing a ton or more, mechanically placed in strategic areas of the river to ensure the placement would cause the water to be drawn to the center in a funnel-shaped current, away from the banks. This causes the erosion to happen in the center and not on the sides. The increased water velocity creates depth alterations in the center of the river, which results in a better habitat for salmon and other species that require changes in temperature and variating depths to flourish. After Grober’s installation, scientists at Graz University of Technology tested the river and found that the riverbank was intact and sound, and therefore safe from both erosion and flooding. In addition, the habitat for fish was much improved.

The city water delivered to our homes is run through straight pipes that make right angle turns, producing water that is devoid of life. Schauberger called it, “corpse water,” warning that over time such water would damage the blood vessels and create imbalance in the body to where diseases like cancer would ably flourish. In sharp contrast, water moves in nature by meandering, spinning and spiraling, creating vortexes that enliven water and support life. The action of these vortexes causes implosion in the water, which supports the structure, health and vitality in the water and increases, activates and dissolves oxygen in the water. Schauberger was known as the father of implosion technology and he viewed implosion as the life-generating principle.

Schauberger observed this natural whirling of water and noted a similar spiral to that of galaxies, snails and nautilus shells, antelope horns, tornadoes, pine cones, etc. He discovered that water could be enlivened by spiraling it through copper pipes as a way to replicate its natural flow in the wild. This produces oxygenated water that is filled with life-force that gives it a pleasing taste. This also prevents corrosion of the pipes and it enlivens watered plants in the home and outdoors. The water also has a softening effect on the skin. There is a superb company that produces copper water pipes based on Schauberger’s research and you can read more at this link:

https://www.alivewater.com/

I had their copper pipe installed in my Vermont house and felt a difference in my otherwise hard water to where it was softer and almost smooth in feel.

Another Schauberger-inspired device for enhancing water quality is a “Vortex Energizer,” which is a beautiful spiraling copper object that is filled with water that has been prepared in an implosion machine. This device is used to improve the energetic quality of water by way of resonance. Simply attach it to the main water inlet pipe in your home and through energetic resonance it will energize the water as long as it is attached. This device has been used for industrial and farming applications and the website states, “These applications include wastewater, soil, compost and irrigation treatment. In industrial trials in Holland and Spain, the Vortex Energiser was able to turn compost from an anaerobic state to an aerobic state. Following these successes, we developed an industrial version of the Vortex Energiser. Made from heavy gauge copper tubing, this robust energiser is designed to meet the demands of industrial use.” You can learn more about this device at

https://www.implosionresearch.com/

I own this Vortex Energizer and have it attached to the main water pipe of my home, and I own a second Energizer that I keep in the fridge, which again through resonance, keeps food fresher longer.

In addition, Implosion Research makes a version of the Vortex Energizer in the form of what they call an EMF Harmonizer, which is a freestanding copper spiral that is also filled with implosion water.

It is said to balance and harmonize the energetic environment in the room, “counteracting geopathic stress and the effects of electromagnetic radiation, such as generated by computers, TV’s and microwave ovens,” as stated on their website. I’ve had one of these for the past couple of years and I keep it in the main part of my house where it is visible on my living room coffee table and all I can tell you is that it feels very good to be around it and I actually never want to be without it in my home. Take that with a grain of salt but I understand the power of resonance, and the very shape of this device along with the beauty of the copper alone is enough to enhance and transform the feel of a space for me.

Flowforms were developed in the 1970’s by John Wilkes, a researcher at Stromungswissenschaften, (Flow Research) in Herrischried, Germany. Flowforms are ovoid-shaped vessels inspired by mountain streams. Their shape and proportions are designed to create rhythms in the water as it flows through them, forming vortexes that enliven the water. This was inspired by Rudolf Steiner who spoke of vortex principles in his teachings on biodynamics. In the flowform design, each vessel has a narrow entrance and exit that creates resistance and causes the water to flow in an oscillating lemniscate (figure eight) motion. The vessels are arranged to where they step down from each other and the water flows into them and downward. Within each vessel the water whirls over itself in a vortex where it is oxygenated and vitalized. More than just a beautiful water sculpture, these flowforms have a practical use and have been successfully utilized in the agriculture industry to treat effluent and wastewater. After moving through the flowforms, the water can be used for compost teas, biodynamic crop treatments and even to vitalize the health of a pond. This revitalized water has been shown to increase and stimulate plant growth.

As a result of this particular flowing of water, charged particles known as negative ions are created. Negative ions are found in nature near waterfalls, oceans and mountain streams and they have a harmonizing effect on physical/mental/emotional health. The sound created by a flowform structure is very pleasing to the ear and has an uplifting effect on our mood. I recommend reading, Flowforms: The Rhythmic Power of Water by John Wilkes. If interested in owning a flowform, see this link: https://www.truespring.com/flowforms/

With regard to agriculture, Schauberger noted a decline in yields and soil quality in fields tilled with tools and machinery made of iron. He observed that rust from iron implements collected in the soil and water and negatively affected the delicate biology. Schauberger instead utilized copper, which is thought of as a “noble metal.” With his son, Walter, he designed beautiful and practical garden and agriculture tools made from copper, which doesn’t rust but rather contains alloys of trace elements that enter the soil through abrasion. In the 1940’s, large-scale field studies in the Salzburg region and Tyrol showed that the use of copper tools increased soil fertility and reduced slugs and snails dramatically by magnetizing the soil. These tools are produced by the Schauberger family and you can learn more at the links below. I own many of these tools and they are a worthy investment and a pleasure to use in the garden.

https://kupferspuren.at/produkt-kategorie/gartenwerkzeuge-aus-kupfer/

Order at the links below:

http://www.fairvieworchards.com/bronzetools/

http://www.takubeh.com/small-pks-tools.html

Our earth is a living intelligence that has so much to teach us. If we follow Schauberger’s advice to “comprehend and copy nature” we will activate the hidden genius within to where we will be able to heal this world in extraordinary ways, restoring health, balance and beauty to this exquisite planet and its inhabitants.

