Fate, Planetary Influences and More, with Astrologist, Elsa Panizzon • Episode 40 • First Hour FREE •

Astrology is an ancient science that traces its roots back 4000 years to Babylonia and Chaldea. One is well served to have a basic understanding of the workings of the cosmos and as well, a connection to a good astrologist. I am always fascinated by the winding path to one’s purpose in life and this episode’s guest has a most extraordinary story. Elsa Panizzon was introduced to astrology at the age of 8 and at 15 she left a horribly abusive home and set out on her own. Through a consistent flow of serendipitous happenings she eventually found her way back to astrology, clearly illustrating how fate so brilliantly operates. As a result of her challenging early life Elsa’s astrology practice has specialized in assisting clients with trauma as well as relationship and individual chart readings for over thirty years.

The first hour focuses on her unique and fated story, then flows into astrological House Systems. Elsa works with Equal Houses, which is uncommon today, and she shares her insights on that system and more. She takes every opportunity throughout the conversation to highlight the astrology in one’s personality, actions, thinking, and events, which helps show how intrinsic these influences are in our everyday reality.

The second hour covers where to look to learn astrology, which is overwhelming. Elsa offered some understanding of Pluto in Aquarius, which is a phase we’ll all be navigating for the next twenty years, involving the ubiquitous use of A.I. over real world, tangible reality, and a major transformation of the individual.

Elsa is brassy, direct and super sharp and she knows her stuff. I think you will enjoy listening to this very genuine, no-nonsense woman who provides essential wisdom and guidance to so many.

Website:

https://elsaelsa.com/

Elsa’s book:

https://www.amazon.com/Heaven-I-Mean-Circle-K-ebook/

