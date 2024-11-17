From the chapter, Mushrooms, Cauldrons and Poetry:

. . . I recently read a post by a post by herbalist, writer and teacher, Sean Padraig O’Donoghue, who referenced herbalist Stephen Buhner’s term for. Psychedelic plants and fungi as “neurognostic’, and shared that Buhner spoke of them as Elders of Gaia. ‘Elders of Gaia!’ How perfect is that? I wholeheartedly concur. Through my own dedicated engagement with them I have accessed an inner doorway through which counsel in the form of poetic messages flows from a variety of spirit beings, most commonly a group who refer to themselves as The Shining Ones You Call the Sidhe, (shee). There is a sense when they come through of being with old friends for whom I feel a longing to return and yet no actual memory of what past we might have shared thorugh the ages. In this life, they serve as guides and teachers as I traverse the course of my earthly incarnation. After receiving their poetic messages, whether via the mushroom or in my waking state, I am always filled with humbled gratitude and appreciation for the gift of their counsel.

When I am called to the mushroom, I enter into a type of shamanic practice called, ‘mediumship,’ where our spirits converge and information is exchanged. This is a high trance state that men and women over the ages have practiced in many forms, using plants, fungi, sound, dance, incubation, and other practices to ring about an altered state of being. Under the veil of the mushroom my voice changes markedly and I speak in poetic prose as different intelligences express through me. I enter this state alone in quiet darkness, where I can be fully present to the telepathic communication.

The poetry within this book represents my personal journey over the past twelve years, moving from a dark night of the soul to a profound connection with Nature intelligences that have been guiding me ever since. These beings proffer wisdom and magical knowledge, and they bring a winking humor into their wordplay. The natural world is very much alive and accessible if we can break the spell of our modern mental programming. We must shift our state of awareness to a place of receptivity to the subtle layers of this world. I have found that through trance states ranging from alpha – such as a long walk, run or daydreaming – to theta, as in a mushroom journey or semi-conscious dream state, I am able to unlock that inner door and receive poetic transmissions. IT is in these states where I find myself in conversation with intelligences that otherwise go relatively undetected in my daily waking state.

That said, my sensitivity to these subtle intelligences has developed markedly over my years of engagement with the mushroom, which has changed my brain over time to where my natural psychic abilities have been enhanced. In addition, having lived in a haunted house in my adolescence, I became quite skilled out of necessity in ‘feeling’ a room or environment. This is an innate ability we all possess though it is often not developed beyond a basic sixth sense It’s there nevertheless, and it can be cultivated through various practices.

A few years into my mushroom explorations I travelled to Scotland to tour the Outer Hebrides with author, researcher and speaker, Freddy Silva. In a small stone circle on the Isle of Lewis, I encountered a tall male spirit who handed me a golden orb that I placed in the center of my chest. After that occurrence I had poetry flowing through me at each site we visited and I dictated the messages into my digital recorder, which thankfully, I’d brought with me. A later message on that tour asked me to think of the golden orb as a cauldron I was to work with alchemically.

The cauldron has powerful associations for the Celts. Many centuries ago it was an essential and valuable container for brewing, bathing and transporting water. The cauldron also had mystical associations and was though to hold magical and alchemical properties. One easily observed how anything put into a cauldron came out utterly changed. When the fire was lit below it, water began to simmer, bubble and boil and ingredients changed in shape and flavor. The cauldron linked the elements of water and fire, and the goddess, Brighid, must of the poets, oversaw both . . .

